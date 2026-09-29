Two bodies found on remote Lancaster property amid search for missing person

The Brief While investigating a missing persons case, the remains of two people were found on a property in Lancaster. LASD is investigating the case as a homicide. The remains have yet to be identified.



Detectives investigating a missing persons case discovered the remains of two people in a remote part of Lancaster.

What we know:

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded Tuesday morning to the area of 50th Street East and Avenue F.

Video from the scene showed law enforcement personnel digging and using cadaver dogs to search the location for hours.

During their search, the remains of two people were discovered.

What we don't know:

Their identity and cause of death are not known. It's also not clear if the remains are tied to the original missing persons case. Officials also could not comment on the owner of the property.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.