Amber Alert: LAPD searching for 4 children allegedly taken by mother from Reseda home

The Brief Four children between the ages of 1 and 9 are missing after allegedly being taken from their Reseda home by their biological mother in violation of a court order. Authorities have identified the mother as 31-year-old Mehrangez Sangalieva and believe she may be traveling with the children in a gray 2011 Toyota Prius. The motive behind the alleged abduction is under investigation.



Four children ranging in age from 1 to 9 are missing after police say they were last seen leaving their Reseda home with their biological mother.



Authorities say a court order required the children to remain at their current address while an investigation was ongoing.

The California Highway Patrol activated an alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department as authorities search for the children and their mother.

What we know:

The LAPD’s West Valley Division is asking for the public’s help locating 9-year-old Anas Mirova, 5-year-old Zuhal Mirzoda, 2-year-old Maryam Mirova and 1-year-old Rayana Mirova.



Police say the four children were last seen around 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 26 leaving their residence with their biological mother near the 6600 block of Reseda Boulevard in Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, a court order required the children to remain at their current address while an investigation was ongoing.



Authorities identified their mother as 31-year-old Mehrangez Sangalieva. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. In a photograph released by LAPD, she is pictured wearing a light-colored headscarf.

(L-R) Mehrangez Sangalieva, Anas Mirova, Zuhul Mirzoda, Rayana Mirova, (not pictured: Maryam Mirova) / CHP





The children and their mother may be traveling in a gray 2011 Toyota Prius with California license plate 6SWK678.



Anas is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds.



Zuhal is described as a 5-year-old girl. Maryam is 2 years old with blond hair and blue eyes. She is described as 3 feet tall and weighing approximately 60 pounds.

Rayana is 1 year old and weighs approximately 20 pounds.

The CHP activated an alert on behalf of the LAPD. The advisory includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the children, their mother or the gray Toyota Prius is urged to call 911 .



Anyone with information can also contact LAPD’s West Valley Division at 818-374-7611 . Calls during non-business hours can be directed to 877-527-3247 . Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 .