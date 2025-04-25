South LA 7-Eleven store robbed by armed suspects wearing ski masks

The Brief A 7-Eleven in South LA's Broadway-Manchester neighborhood was robbed overnight. Investigators said the suspects were wearing ski masks and were armed with knives. The incident could be related to a series of other robberies targeting the convenience store chain.



Officials said a group of masked suspects robbed a 7-Eleven in South Los Angeles overnight. It's the latest in a string of robberies targeting the convenience store chain.

What we know:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the robbery was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, April 25.

During the incident, the terrified store clerk complied and handed cash to the suspects.

The 911 call indicates all the suspects were wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They then fled the scene in a vehicle with no license plates.

Investigators said some members of the robbery crew were armed with knives and some of them may have been teenagers.

Latest robbery may be linked to others

What we don't know:

Detectives were looking at the possibility that the latest robbery could be connected to a robbery spree in which five 7-Eleven stores across LA were robbed within 24 hours earlier this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Young robbery crew hits 5 LA 7-Eleven stores within 24 hours

While arrests were made in that case, three of the suspects – aged 20, 15 and 17 – have since been released.

The fourth suspect in that case managed to get away.