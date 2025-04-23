Teen armed robbery crew hits 5 LA 7-Eleven stores in one day

The Brief Three people were arrested following an armed robbery crime spree through parts of Los Angeles. At least one suspect remains outstanding. Police said the group robbed five 7-Eleven stores.



A group of teens were arrested following a crime spree where they targeted multiple 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 18, a group of people started an armed robbery crime spree that targeted five 7-Eleven stores.

The crime spree started around 1 a.m. and ended around 11 p.m.

In each incident, they arrived in a stolen blue Hyundai Sonata where one individual would remain on the lookout and the others would enter the store to commit the armed robbery, police said in a statement.

They used a blue steel handgun with an extended magazine. Surveillance video posted by LAPD, shows the suspects waving the gun at the store clerk as they gathered money from the cash register.

Timeline:

Around 9:50 p.m., officers with the Alhambra Police Department initiated a pursuit after the group attempted to commit another robbery. The suspect's vehicle traveled to downtown LA, where eventually the driver and two others were arrested. Police said one suspect fled on foot and remains outstanding.

The suspect arrested for robbery was identified as 21-year-old Jacuri Tobias,

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old were also taken into custody.

Police released a timeline of the times and locations of the armed robberies.

April 18, 2025 at 2:45 a.m., 1200 block of West Washington Boulevard Los Angeles CA 90007

April 18, 2025 at 3:05 a.m., 1500 block of Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles CA 90026

April 18, 2025 at 4:43 a.m., 200 block of Rosemead Avenue, Pasadena CA 91107

April 18, 2025 at 5:09 a.m., 12900 block of Bess Avenue, Baldwin Park CA 91706

April 18, 2025 at 8:46pm, 3500 block of West Temple Street, Los Angeles CA 9000

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating any additional victims who may have been targeted by the group.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Rampart Division Robbery Detective Jose Hidalgo at (213)713-2932. You can remain anonymous by calling

LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.