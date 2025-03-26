South Gate officers shoot, kill robbery suspect in Huntington Park

article

South Gate police officers shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in Huntington Park on Wednesday.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Seville Avenue and Walnut Street in Huntington Park.

It all started when officers were called out to an armed robbery call, according to the South Gate Police Department. When they got there, they found the suspect. That's when officers shot him.

Images from SkyFOX showed the aftermath in a parking lot. The man who had been shot was in the front of a green van that had been pinned into a parking spot by a gray Jeep. The van had at least five bullet holes in the windshield.

Officers told FOX 11 that they found a weapon on the ground, which they said belonged to the suspect.

What we don't know:

It was not clear what happened immediately before the shooting. Officials did not identify the man who was shot.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case.