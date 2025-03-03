LA shooting under investigation near Echo Park

A shooting is under investigation near Los Angeles' Echo Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the 2400 block of Bellevue Avenue.

According to LAPD, officers spotted a man possibly armed with a gun and an officer-involved shooting ensued.

The shooting left the allegedly-armed man injured. LAPD does not believe the man's injuries

What we don't know:

It is unknown what ultimately led to the shooting.

Officials did not say if the man allegedly armed with a gun was wanted for other crimes. LAPD did not specify which officer may or may not have fired their gun(s) at the possibly-armed man.

The shooting remains under investigation.