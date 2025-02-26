CHP pursuit ends in deadly shooting in Winnetka

The Brief A man was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers following a police pursuit in Winnetka. The suspect reportedly exited the vehicle while holding a handgun, but it's unknown if he ever fired it. The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division is assisting with the investigation into the shooting.



A man was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers following a police pursuit in Winnetka early Wednesday morning.

The deadly shooting happened after the suspect led officers on a chase and allegedly brandished a handgun, according to authorities.

What we know:

Home security cameras were rolling around 2:30 a.m. when CHP officers confronted a suspect they had been pursuing through Winnetka streets.

The pursuit began when officers reportedly spotted an erratic and speeding driver near Devonshire and Mason.

The pursuit ended in a cul-de-sac on Sunnybrae Avenue between Lassen and Mayall streets.

That's when the suspect, in a white van, reportedly exited the vehicle while holding a handgun.

CHP officers opened fire, resulting in the suspect's death.

The suspect's family indicated that he lived in the area and was 21-years-old.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if the suspect ever fired his gun, or if he or CHP officers opened fire first.

Further details about the suspect's actions leading up to the shooting have not been disclosed.

The man's identity has not been released.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, authorities will work to determine the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and shooting.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division will assist in the investigation.