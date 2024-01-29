South Carolina shelter rescues one-month-old dog with mouth banded shut and broken jaw

article

A South Carolina animal shelter said a one-month-old dog was found with his mouth banded shut and a broken jaw held together by only a rubber band.

The Greenville Humane Society said it didn't know how long the dog had been in that condition but it is currently recovering.

"To know this kind of pain at such a young age – the only word we can describe his condition with is heartbreaking," the shelter posted on its Facebook page. "There was no question as to whether we would take him. We couldn’t let him suffer any longer."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Finnegan, a one-month-old dog, was rescued after being found with a broken jaw and his mouth banded shut. (Credit: Greenville Humane Society)

The shelter said the dog, named Finnegan, came with four other siblings who are healthy.

RELATED: Watch: Fleeing suspect screams, yells for mercy after police dog catches up with him

They said Finnegan would require x-rays and potential surgery. They are also soliciting donations to help with medical expenses.

"Every penny gives him hope for healing," the shelter added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.