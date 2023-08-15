Some LA County cities enacting new rent control laws
LOS ANGELES - Cities in the southeast region of Los Angeles County are enacting rent control measures to combat rising rent.
These are in "gateway cities" including Maywood, Bell Gardens, and Cudahy, which are populated largely by Latino and immigrant workers.
California enacted a statewide law that limits most annual rent increases to 5% plus inflation.
However, local activists are saying new landlords are trying to charge more.