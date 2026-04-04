ICE arrests Soleimani’s niece in Los Angeles after Rubio revokes green card

The Brief Federal agents arrested Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, niece of the late Qasem Soleimani, and her daughter in Los Angeles following the revocation of their green cards. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the move, citing Afshar’s vocal support for the Iranian regime and social media posts celebrating attacks on U.S. military personnel. DHS officials allege Afshar’s asylum was fraudulent, noting she traveled to Iran four times after claiming she could not safely return there.



The Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on foreign nationals linked to adversarial regimes, arresting two relatives of a high-ranking Iranian commander in Los Angeles.

The move marks a shift toward aggressive visa revocations for those deemed to be promoting anti-American propaganda while residing within the United States.

What we know:

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of slain IRGC Major General Qasem Soleimani, and her daughter were taken into custody by ICE on Friday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed he personally terminated their legal status, labeling Afshar an "outspoken supporter" of a terrorist regime.

Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani attends Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's (not seen) meeting with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran on September 18, 2016. (Photo by Pool / Press Office of Iranian S Expand

DHS records indicate Afshar entered the U.S. in 2015 and obtained a green card in 2021; however, her recent naturalization application revealed four trips back to Iran, which officials say invalidates her 2019 asylum claim.

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What they're saying:

Secretary Marco Rubio stated on X that Afshar "celebrated attacks on Americans and referred to our country as the ‘Great Satan’" while enjoying a "lavish lifestyle" in Los Angeles.

A DHS spokesperson told FOX News that "it is a privilege" to hold a green card and that the administration will revoke status for any individual posing a threat.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations | Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs at the Rayburn House Office Building on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joh Expand

The State Department emphasized that the U.S. will not be a "home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes."

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Timeline:

June 2015: Afshar enters the U.S. on a tourist visa.

2019: Afshar and her daughter are granted asylum.

January 2020: U.S. airstrike kills Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

2021/2023: Afshar and her daughter respectively receive green cards.

July 2025: Afshar files for naturalization, disclosing multiple trips to Iran.

April 3, 2026: ICE agents arrest both women in Los Angeles.

April 4, 2026: Secretary Rubio announces the revocations and pending removals.

What's next:

Afshar and her daughter remain in ICE custody pending formal removal proceedings from the United States.

This action follows the recent deportation of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, signaling a broader Department of State initiative to purge the legal status of individuals connected to the Iranian government.

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Afshar’s husband has also been officially barred from entering the country.