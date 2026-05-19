Child found dead inside car in Valley Village
LOS ANGELES - A child was found dead inside a locked car in Los Angeles' Valley Village neighborhood.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Bluebell Avenue and McCormick Street around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
Upon arrival, the child was found inside the vehicle.
What we don't know:
As of Tuesday night, officials have not released the identity of the child found dead. It is also unknown if a suspect has been identified as of 5 p.m.
The cause of the child's death remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX 11 has a crew heading to the scene.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.