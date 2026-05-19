Child found dead inside car in Valley Village

A child was found dead inside a locked car in Los Angeles' Valley Village neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Bluebell Avenue and McCormick Street around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

Upon arrival, the child was found inside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

As of Tuesday night, officials have not released the identity of the child found dead. It is also unknown if a suspect has been identified as of 5 p.m.

The cause of the child's death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 11 has a crew heading to the scene.