Watching this morning's solar eclipse from LA? Head to Griffith Observatory

Until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, the public can observe the partial solar eclipse in Los Angeles in an event at the Griffith Observatory.

Several solar telescopes will be staffed by Observatory personnel for safe viewing of the phenomenon.

For those who can't make it in person, Griffith Observatory is offering a live online broadcast available here.

The partial solar eclipse became visible in LA at 8 a.m. this morning and can be seen in the area until approximately 11 a.m. The best time to view the eclipse for maximum visibility in the LA area is at about 9:24 a.m, officials said.

As seen from earth, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and fully or partially blocks the sun. In a partial eclipse, the moon and sun are not exactly in line, so only a portion of the sun's disc is blocked.

In today's eclipse from LA, the moon will cover nearly 80% of the sun's diameter.

Officials urge anyone attempting to view the eclipse in person to wear proper eye protection, and when viewing through a telescope, it must have the proper filters. For those viewing the eclipse at the observatory, proper eyewear is available for purchase.

The next partial solar eclipse visible in Los Angeles will occur on April 8, 2024.