Social Work students in Sacramento for Lobby Days

Social work students in Sacramento talk laws tied to welfare.

On Monday and last Sunday, college student delegations filled the convention center in our state's capitol for Lobby Days.

FOX 11 tagged along with Cal State Los Angeles.

Their delegation had both bachelor’s and master’s degree students. One master’s degree student felt he was part of "this new generation of social workers, here to advocate for the bills to come."

Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Nguyen is the first in his family to graduate from college.

California State Representative Cory Jackson, from the Inland Empire, was among the speakers. He was also a social worker.

A block away from the convention center is California's state capitol where lawmakers vote on bills, like the six bills being backed by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW). Access to menstrual products is the focus of two of those bills.

This trip to Sacramento for Lobby Days also helps solidify career choices.

Thirty-year-old Nancy Zelaya, also a getting her master’s degree in social work, says she might like to also work in politics.

Cal State LA professor Dr. Will Wong has led the delegation from his school for the past 11 years.