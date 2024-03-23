SoCal malls see beefed up police presence over concerns of 'mall takeovers'

Concerns over potential disturbances spurred by social media have prompted increased police presence at shopping centers in Southern California this weekend.

The Torrance Police Department is ramping up its readiness for another possible "teen takeover" event at the Del Amo Fashion Center, in the wake of similar events, both at Del Amo, and other shopping centers in the area.

"We're preparing in case of another social media-fueled event," a spokesperson for the Torrance Police Department said.

One week ago, Long Beach Police increased patrols outside the Pike Outlets, after social media rumors told of a similar gathering. The increased patrols paid off, after a massive fist fight broke out at the shopping center. Nearby, around the time of the fight, a 16-year-old boy was shot in downtown Long Beach.

The Del Amo Fashion Center is no stranger to similar situations, with the mall closing early several times over the last few years due to fights, large gatherings and more.

"In the mall fighting and stuff, that's really not fun to be honest, man," said resident Emeritus Pickens. "Now the kids nowadays, they don't have no guidance at all, and it kind of sucks."

Incidents like those led the Fashion Center to implement a Youth Supervision Policy last year. Now, anyone under 18 at the mall must be accompanied by someone 21 or older after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

But the concerns aren't just in Torrance this weekend. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Carson Station spent Saturday monitoring a "disruptive youth gathering" at the South Bay Pavillion. Video from SkyFOX showed a higher-than-normal deputy presence. Several teenagers were reportedly detained.

In a statement to FOX 11, the Torrance Police Department said it remains "committed in partnership with Del Amo Fashion Center to providing a safe experience for all visitors."

As of Saturday night, no large groups have gathered at the mall, though law enforcement continues to monitor social media.