High schoolers from US and world compete in Hydrogen Grand Prix

The Anaheim Convention Center is transforming into a hub of innovation as over 200 high school students from 14 nations, including 45 from SoCal, compete in the Hydrogen Grand Prix on Tuesday.

It’s a live demonstration of how the next generation is tackling clean energy challenges head-on.

The competition has home-built clean energy cars that will be raced by teenagers.

One team made a 1:10 scale Hydrogen Hummer to be presented to the Schwarzenegger Institute.

The race will be a 6-hour hydrogen-fueled endurance race.