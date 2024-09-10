Expand / Collapse search

High schoolers from US and world compete in Hydrogen Grand Prix

Updated  September 10, 2024 9:58am PDT
LOS ANGELES - The Anaheim Convention Center is transforming into a hub of innovation as over 200 high school students from 14 nations, including 45 from SoCal, compete in the Hydrogen Grand Prix on Tuesday.

It’s a live demonstration of how the next generation is tackling clean energy challenges head-on. 

The competition has home-built clean energy cars that will be raced by teenagers.

One team made a 1:10 scale Hydrogen Hummer to be presented to the Schwarzenegger Institute.

The race will be a 6-hour hydrogen-fueled endurance race.