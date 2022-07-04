SoCal gas prices set 4th of July record

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County set an Independence Day record Monday, despite decreasing for the 20th consecutive day and 21st time in 22 days.

The average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $6.285, breaking the previous Independence Day record of $4.597, set in 2008, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The all-time record is $6.462, set June 14, one day before the streak of decreasing prices began.

The average price has dropped 17.5 cents over the past 22 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Sunday. The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents.

The average price is 6.5 cents less than one week ago and 3.6 cents lower than one month ago but $1.962 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also set an Independence Day record, despite also decreasing for the 20th consecutive day and 21st time in 22 days, dropping three-tenths of a cent to $6.197. The previous record was $4.559, set in 2008. The all-time record is $6.410, set June 12, one day before the run of decreasing prices began.

The Orange County average price has decreased 21.3 cents over the past 22 days, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 7.5 cents less than one week ago and 10.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.911 more than one year ago.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 20th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing a half-cent to $4.807. It has dropped 20.9 cents over the past 20 days, including 1 cent Sunday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 9 cents less than one week ago and 1.2 cents lower than one month ago but $1.677 more than one year ago.