SoCal crews still clearing roads, restoring power from downed trees as another storm moves in

A downed tree in Brentwood left hundreds of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in the dark Friday.

Mandeville Canyon Road near Hollyhock Place was blocked for several hours after a tree was uprooted and knocked down several high-tension power lines, according to LA City Fire officials.

Mandeville Canyon Road is a roughly 5.5-mile stretch of road leading to a dead end. The downed tree left residents to the north with no way out until it was cleared around 7 a.m.

SUGGESTED: Massive Chatsworth sinkhole grows as more rain expected

It’s unclear exactly why the tree fell, but it happened on the same stretch of road where a mudslide occurred near the 3100 Block of Mandeville Canyon Road earlier this week.

RELATED: California mostly out of 'extreme' drought category thanks to recent storms

LADWP and street services crews were seen surveying the damage and trying to restore power to an estimated 600 customers in the area.

According to DWP officials, it will be an extended operation with customers facing power outages through the afternoon.

After a couple of days of dry weather giving public works crews time to clear mudslides and repair damaged roads, more rain is expected in Southern California through the weekend and into next week.