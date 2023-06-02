Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre postpone show in solidarity with Hollywood writers

Standing in solidarity with the striking Hollywood writers, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have decided to postpone their 'Snoop Dogg & Friends' show at the Hollywood Bowl.

The show, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the hip hop legend's debut studio album "Doggystyle", was originally schedule for June 27 and 28.

On Friday, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to say he and Dr. Dre stand in solidarity with the WGA writers and therefore postponed the show to October 20 and 21.

"We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work," the rap legend wrote online.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been striking outside production studios for the past month as the union negotiates. Since the strike started in early May, production on several films and shows have halted.

The WGA is pushing for improvements on a variety of fronts, notably for higher residual pay for streaming programs that have larger viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard rate regardless of a show's success.

The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show, increases in foreign streaming residuals and regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any literary material.

