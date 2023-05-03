Snoop Dogg & Friends headed to Hollywood Bowl

Snoop Dogg & Friends are headed to the Hollywood Bowl!

It's all to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the hip hop legend's debut studio album "Doggystyle."

The special concerts produced by Dr. Dre will be held June 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.

A host of special guests are slated to attended, and performers will be backed by the ReCollective Orchestra led by conductor Derrick Hodge.

Released in 1993, Doggystyle produced two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and also his first as a lead artist: "What’s My Name?" and "Gin and Juice."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on the Hollywood Bowl website.