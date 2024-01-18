Snoop Dogg's daughter, 24, suffers 'severe' stroke

article

Snoop Dogg's 24-year-old daughter suffered a "severe" stroke Thursday morning.

"I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me," Cori Broadus wrote on her Instagram story this morning.

"Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," she added in a separate post, shared with her 655,000 social media followers.

Snoops Dogg shares Cori with his wife, Shante Broadus . The two married in 1997 and the rapper filed for divorce in 2004 before calling it off and reuniting three years later.

A representative for Snoop Dogg and Shante did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Doctors diagnosed Cori with Lupus at age six. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and pain in various parts of the body, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

In September, Cori revealed she had transitioned into an "all natural" holistic approach to her Lupus treatment. The rapper's daughter revealed that she was doing "better than I've ever been" in an interview with People magazine.

"I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago," Cori explained. "I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas.

"I started working out, drinking lots of water," she added. "So now I think my body's like, okay, this is the new program, and she's getting used to it."

Cori sought out the holistic route after her medication routine began to make her feel "like I was going insane."

"I've had medication since I was six years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself," she explained to the outlet. "I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey."

