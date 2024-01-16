'All My Children' actor Alec Musser's cause of death at 50 revealed

article

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). Those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

LOS ANGELES – Actor Alec Musser's cause of death has been determined.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, the "All My Children" star died by suicide after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Actor Alec Musser of 'All My Children' dies at 50

Musser, 50, was found by his fiancée Paige Press at their home in Del Mar Saturday. Officials said Press knew him to be alive before she went to bed and found him the next morning "slumped forward on the bathroom floor" with a firearm identified as a shotgun nearby.

Musser was pronounced dead at the scene and his official cause of death is listed as a suicide.

Alec Musser during 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Press had earlier shared Musser was suffering from "a severe case of Covid," and that she believed he died from the illness. He was both vaccinated and boosted, FOX News reported.

"Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. Very kind hearted person," Press said of Musser, whom she got engaged to a little over a year ago. "Seeing how many messages and people have reached out to me from his childhood…In the last couple of days, people I’ve never even met, sending me photos from him from high school and when he was in there wedding…He was so loved and touched by so many people."

He played a role described as "Water Park Stud" in 2010's "Grown Ups."

Sandler, who co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the film, posted a tribute to Musser on Instagram, writing: "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Salma Hayek Pinault, who played Sandler's character's wife in "Grown Ups," also paid tribute to Messer on social media.

"He was so kind professional and absolutely hillarious," Hayek Pinault wrote. "His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss."

Musser was born in New York and later attended the University of San Diego. He won the role of Del Henry on the long-running ABC soap opera in July 2005 after winning the second season of the reality show "I Wanna Be a Soap Star." He also appeared on "Rita Rocks" and the TV movie "Road to the Altar" in 2009, and on ABC's "Desperate Housewives" in 2011.

City News Service contributed to this report.

