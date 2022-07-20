Officials: Smugglers taped drugs to bottom of woman's car using her as 'blind' drug mule

article

A woman who dropped into a San Diego auto shop after noticing smoke coming out of her car got quite the surprise after an inspection revealed a tracking device and two large bundles of illegal drugs taped to the undercarriage.

According to officials, the woman was on the freeway when she saw smoke coming from the back of her car. That's when she drove downtown to a Jiffy Lube for a vehicle inspection.

Mechanics there went underneath her car and discovered the two large bundles of illegal narcotics wrapped in plastic and taped to the bottom. One of the bundles had white powder spilling from it. There was also a tracking device attacked to the car, officials said.

San Diego's Bomb and Arson Squad responded to safely remove the bundles from the car.

According to officials, drug smugglers often get their products across the border by attaching the drugs to unknowing victims in Mexico, who then unknowingly take the drugs across the border. The smugglers then follow the tracking device and recover the narcotics when no one is watching, officials added.





