Motown legend Smokey Robinson, wife accused of sexual assault

Motown legend Smokey Robinson and his wife have been named in a lawsuit accusing the pair of sexual battery, assault and more.

What we know:

The complaint, which was submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday morning, was filed on behalf of four unnamed women. Attorneys with Harris & Hayden Law Firm say the four women were all housekeepers who worked at Robinson's Chatsworth home.

They are seeking a total of $50 million in damages.

According to attorneys, the women accuse Smokey Robinson and his spouse, Frances Robinson, of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, and creating a hostile work environment.

Some of the incidents date back to 2012.

During a press conference, the attorneys representing the women called Robinson a serial rapist and assaulter.

Dig deeper:

Attorney John Harris said on multiple occasions Robinson would summon the women to his ‘blue bedroom’ and assault and rape them.

Jane Doe 1 worked for the Robinsons from January 2023 to February 2024. Jane Doe 2 worked for the Robinsons from May 2014 to February 2020. Jane Doe 3 worked from February 2012 to April 2024 and Jane Doe 4 was employed the longest, having been a housekeeper from October 2006 to April 2024.

Harris said they all quit due to repeated sexual assaults.

"Our four clients have a common thread… they're Hispanic women who were employed as housekeepers by the Robinsons, earning below minimum wage. As low-wage workers in vulnerable positions, they lack the resources and options necessary to protect themselves from sexual assault throughout their tenure as employees for the Robinsons," Harris said during the press conference. "These women were all low wage earners living from paycheck to paycheck. They all feared missing a payday and not being able to pay their rent or buy food for their families. And also Smokey Robinson's celebrity status intimidated them and all made them feel powerless. I want to add that these four women were afraid of shame, familial humiliation, and embarrassment."

Robinson's wife was also named in the lawsuit. Attorneys believe Frances knew about the alleged sexual misconduct and took no preventive action to stop it. Attorneys also say Frances created a hostile work environment.

"They worked 60 hours a week and never got paid overtime. They were chastised by Miss. Robinson if they tried to eat, if they tried to take breaks. And that's part of the allegations. Just the employer-employee relationship they violated, we allege, numerous labor laws." Harris added.

What's next:

Attorneys say no police reports have been filed, and they have not contacted the DA's Office yet to file charges.

The Robinsons have yet to release a statement on the matter.

The backstory:

Robinson, 85, is known for hit songs such as "You Really Got a Hold On Me", "My Girl," "Cruisin", and "Tracks of My Tears".

The former vice president of Motown Records released his last album, "Gasms", in 2023.

SMOKEY ROBINSON (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Robinson is a legendary music producer, songwriter, record label executive and solo musician who’s penned over 4,000 songs and been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll and Songwriters’ halls of fame. He's worked with other historic Motown artists like the Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway and Marvin Gaye.