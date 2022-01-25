Smash-and-grab under investigation at Newport Beach jewelry store

Four robbers used hammers to smash open jewelry cases before fleeing a Newport Beach store with multiple jewelry cases Monday.

The robbery occurred just after 3:30 p.m. at the JB Diamonds & Fine Jewelry store in the 300 block of San Miguel Drive, near Fashion Island, ABC7 reported.

The suspects wore hoodies, masks and gloves when they broke the cases in the smash and grab robbery, Heather Rangel, the Newport Beach Police Department's public information officer, told The Orange County Register. No other weapons were involved in the robbery, Rangel said.

The value of the stolen jewelry was unknown.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.