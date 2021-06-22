Small plane crashes near Big Bear Airport, 2 hurt

Crews are responding to a small plane crash near the Big Bear Airport Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the small plane crash injured two people. Both were treated and were taken to hospitals.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Both patients are expected to recover, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation.