'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans

Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month.

The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to the mountain communities, prompting weather alerts across the region. Following the cold storm, the area has since been hit with howling Santa Ana winds.

Caltrans officials said the Angeles Crest Highway is closed from High 39/Islip Saddle to Vincent Gulch as maintenance crews work to mitigate multiple "slip outs" where storms eroded the soil.

It’s unknown when the section of the highway will reopen.

