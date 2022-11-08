Southern California rain forecast: Storm brings wet weather, snow to region

A significant storm is moving across Southern California Tuesday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours has already prompted evacuation orders due to possible debris flows.

"Travel could be very difficult. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage," according to the National Weather Service.

"... Heavy rain rates are expected in almost all areas at some point Tuesday, though the upslope areas will experience more frequent stronger cells and periods of heavy rain and for that reason a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the recent burn scars, all of which are in L.A. County."

Forecasters said coastal and valley areas can expect 1 to 3 inches of rain, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the mountains, with "locally higher amounts."

A flood watch will be in effect from through Tuesday evening in the Los Angeles County mountains, Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and San Gabriel Valley, with forecasters warning of flash flooding, debris flows and rockslides in recent burn scars.

In Orange County, a flash flood watch will be in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning for the Bond Fire burn area. A flood watch will also be in place for coastal areas Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Much of Orange County will also be under a wind advisory Tuesday, with 20 to 30 mph winds expected, along with isolated gusts up to 45 mph.

Los Angeles County mountains will also be under a winter storm warning from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday, although snow is expected to be restricted to higher elevations, with up to 20 inches possible in areas above 7,000 feet. Little to no accumulation is anticipated below 5,000 feet, forecasters said.

Mountaintop winds could reach up to 70 mph, according to the NWS.

Due to the wet weather, Knott's Berry Farm announced Tuesday it would be closed.

The wet weather will be accompanied by chillier days and nights. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s in the valleys and the downtown Los Angeles area Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday and the lower 40s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday's highs are only expected to reach 58 in Pasadena and Santa Clarita and 53 in Lancaster.

The Antelope Valley will see overnight temperatures below freezing level later this week, with lows of 33, 30 and 31 degrees expected Wednesday through Friday.

A drying and warming trend is expected by later in the week.