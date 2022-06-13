Slim 400 death: 2 arrested in connection with rapper's fatal shooting

article

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood.

The Inglewood Police Department announced Monday the arrests of 33-year-old Michael Lanell Terry and 42-year-old Tamra Lynn Bell on June 9.

Criminal charges against Terry and Bell were filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Terry faces a murder charge; his bail is set at $3 million. Bell's bail is $1 million.

Slim 400, whose real name was Vincent Cohran, was shot and killed in Inglewood on Dec. 8, 2021. He was on the rise on the West Coast hip-hop scene, having just released the music video for "Caviar Gold (IceWata)" the day before the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Inglewood Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

