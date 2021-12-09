Popular rapper may be victim of deadly Inglewood shooting: report

A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Inglewood, police said. Sources report the victim may be a popular Compton rapper, but that has yet to be confirmed by investigators.

Inglewood PD said patrolling officers heard gunshots ring out around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday and began searching the area. Shortly after, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of 7th and Manchester avenues.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by authorities.

TMZ reports the victim was rapper Slim 400 who grew up in Compton. In 2019, the rapper survived after being struck nine times in a drive-by shooting.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, has lived in the area for more than 30 years. She spoke to FOX 11’s Mario Ramirez and said this shooting may be the last straw for her.

"The fact that it is a rapper, well that heightens it. But the mere fact that it’s starting to get a little unsettling… it is starting to get to the point where for me, that might be the reason I might move," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inglewood Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

