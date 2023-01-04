Sleep tourism: DTLA hotel converts space into fitness and relaxation zen den

Those looking to focus on their wellbeing in the new year don't have to go far to find peace and relaxation. Amid the hustle and bustle of downtown Los Angeles, the historic Hotel Figueroa has converted its finest room into a rest and relaxation den.

Though critical to our health, one in three Americans don't get enough sleep. Connie Wong, Hotel Figueroa's managing director, says the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent work from home boom has made it more difficult for many of the hotel's guests to get quality rest.

"We have a lot of guests who are coming who are just, especially through the pandemic, having a hard time separating work and home," Wang said. "One of the best parts of the rest and recovery suite is that you’re able to get away and have that separation from your home life and clear your mind."

Originally a women's hostelry, the nearly 300-room Spanish-style hotel rich with art and an iconic shaped pool was redesigned in 2018.

"Our hotel was founded in 1926 by a group of women that wanted to make sure women were able to travel and live uninhibited lives," Wang said. "They were definitely ahead of their time for sure."

The Fig pays homage to its history, still run by mostly women — from the head chef to the industry leaders the hotel partnered with to create this suite.

The suite is divide into two rooms: rest and recovery, and they've thought of everything. The suite features things like a customizable Pluto Pillow on top of a dual-zone mattress that adjusts to your body temperature. To help with sleep, the suite offers guided meditation, red light therapy, and even a lamp that simulates sunrise.

For the fitness inclined, there's a Peloton bike, a massage gun, compression bodysuit and health supplements. There's even a mirror with a video screen where you can customize your own workout or recovery session, all without leaving your room.

The rest and relaxation suite at Hotel Figueroa is offered for under $500 a night.