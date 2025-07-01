Anti-ICE protest shuts down Sixth Street Bridge

An anti-ICE protest shut down the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights early Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Images from SKYFOX showed several dozen protesters staging a peaceful demonstration as part of a citywide day of action against immigration raids.

The group stayed on the bridge for most of the late morning/early afternoon but eventually moved to Boyle Heights.

"This bridge has been the entry to Boyle Heights to kidnap community members and take them who knows where," said organizer Christian Alcaraz.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SkyFOX

In Koreatown, another rally was held as a coalition of groups, including the tenants' union, marched peacefully with a message.

"We are here to support the Jornaleros (laborers), vendors, and all the immigrants in Los Angeles making sure we retake these streets, we protect each other. It's the only way that we are finding our safety so we are reaching out to our neighbors and protecting each other," said organizer Fernando Isai.