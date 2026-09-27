Elderly woman found dead at Bellflower home, allegedly armed man shot during investigation

The Brief An elderly woman was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at a home in Bellflower. While investigating the unconscious woman, LASD encountered an allegedly armed man in his 50s at the home. A deputy shot the man, who was later pronounced dead.



An elderly woman and an allegedly armed man were found dead after a deputy-involved shooting at a home near Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 9500 block of Maplewood Street a little before 1 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 27. Upon arrival, an elderly woman, believed to be in her 80s, was found unconscious at the home. The woman was eventually pronounced dead by paramedics, LASD said.

While at the home, LASD encountered a man in his 50s believed to be armed with a gun. A deputy ended up shooting the allegedly armed man at the home, LASD said.

The allegedly armed man was eventually pronounced dead, LASD said. No one from LASD were hurt in the incident, the department said.

What we don't know:

LASD said the man and the woman knew each other, but officials did not specify their relationship.

The deadly incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the man and the woman or the shooting is asked to call 323-890-5500.