Homeless encampment spotted on top of Los Angeles bus stop

The Brief City crews cleared a homeless encampment from the top of a Metro bus stop in Brentwood. The encampment was located at Wilshire Boulevard and Barrington Avenue, where Section 41.18 restrictions apply. Officials said they were working to connect the individual with services.



A homeless encampment on top of a Metro bus stop in Brentwood was cleared by city crews Monday after video showed a man living about 8 feet above the ground, surrounded by his belongings.

The unusual encampment was at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Barrington Avenue.

"It’s sad. But I don’t like it," one resident said after crews cleared the area.

Another resident said, "I love our city, so I’ll stick with that."

The bus stop is located in an area covered by Los Angeles’ Section 41.18 anti-camping restrictions.

The scene is the latest example of homelessness taking up space in unusual locations across Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, FOX 11 found a woman living inside a storm drain in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority estimates 29,115 people are living unsheltered in the city, up 7.9% from the previous year.

"It’s a shame we can’t accommodate these people somehow," another resident said.

Encampments at bus stops are also nothing new.

Earlier this year, city crews cleared an encampment in Hollywood. Afterward, David moved to the sidewalk.

Near MacArthur Park, the city removed a bus bench where people had been camping.

"The city needs to give more support to homeless and fix the housing issues. It’s unaffordable, and creates these issues we have to deal with while waiting at the bus stop," one resident said.

Just a few blocks from the rooftop encampment, FOX 11 met Steve James sitting on another Metro bus bench after washing himself off.

James said he has been homeless for about 13 years.

Asked whether he was looking for housing or help, James said, "No. I like it out here."

Asked why, he said, "Less rules and stuff like that."

"I tried it, back when I was on parole, but I’ve been off for about 10 years," James said. "I like being homeless better."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said city crews responded to the Brentwood encampment at her direction.

"People cannot live on top of bus shelters," Bass said. "At my direction, City crews responded to clear this location today, and we are working with the Council Office to connect the individual with services."

The majority of bus stops in the city of Los Angeles are owned and maintained by the city, not Metro, according to Metro.

The agency said the Wilshire Boulevard and Barrington Avenue stop is used by several bus lines and maintained by the city of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park also responded to the cleanup.

"No. You can’t set up a homeless encampment on top of a bus shelter. Nice try though," Park said.