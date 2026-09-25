Southern California woman arrested year after newborn baby boy found abandoned in dumpster

The Brief Riverside police arrested 26-year-old Astrid Nohemi Lopez Ramos for child endangerment more than a year after her newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a dumpster. Officers discovered the uncovered, hours-old infant conscious and crying during a rainstorm in May 2025 near Jackson Street and Magnolia Avenue. Ramos was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center with bail set at $35,000, while police remind the public of California's Safe Surrender Law for newborn infants.



Southern California authorities announced a 26-year-old Inland Empire woman has been arrested more than a year after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a dumpster with his umbilical cord still attached.

What we know:

Officials with the Riverside Police Department identified the suspect as Astrid Nohemi Lopez Ramos, who was identified as the child’s mother.

She was arrested on Sept. 17 for child endangerment and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. Her bail was set at $35,000.

Astrid Nohemi Lopez Ramos (Riverside PD)

The backstory:

On May 4, 2025, officials received reports about a baby crying inside a dumpster enclosure in the 3800 block of Jackson Street, near Magnolia Avenue and Sherman Indian High School.

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Arriving officers discovered the newborn, who was conscious, breathing, and crying next to a dumpster. He was left uncovered and exposed to the rain.

"Investigators believe the newborn was delivered just hours before he was found," Riverside PD wrote in a press release.

The infant was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment in stable condition.

Safe Surrender Law

California has a Safely Surrendered Baby Law, which gives parents or legal guardians the choice to safely and legally surrender a baby at any hospital or fire station, no questions asked, within 72 hours of birth. To learn more, visit babysafela.com or call the helpline at 1-877-222-9723.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jessica Iniguez via email or Detective Jarid Zuetel at 951-826-8714.