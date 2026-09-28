Swells from Hurricane Polo bring high surf, coastal flooding threat to Long Beach

The Brief Dual tropical systems — Hurricanes Polo and Odalys — are sending massive southerly swells toward Southern California, triggering High Surf and Coastal Flood Advisories through midweek. South-facing beaches including Long Beach, Avalon, and Malibu could see 4- to 7-foot surf alongside 7-foot high tides, creating high risks of rip currents, severe shoreline erosion, and coastal flooding. Long Beach crews are fortifying the Peninsula coastline with reinforced sand berms, clearing storm drains, and deploying 1.5-ton heavy-duty sandbags to protect homes following recent wave damage.



Long Beach is preparing for potentially dangerous surf and coastal flooding as swells generated by hurricane activity reach the Southern California coast.

A high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory are in effect, with south-facing beaches potentially seeing surf of 4 to 7 feet through Tuesday. High tides are expected to peak around 7 feet Monday and Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding and beach erosion.



What we know:

The National Weather Service warned of coastal flooding, significant beach erosion and dangerous rip currents as southerly swells generated by hurricanes Polo and Odalys reach Southern California.

PREVIOUS: Southern California coast braces for high tides and coastal flooding from Hurricane Polo



The hurricanes themselves are forecast to remain well south of Southern California.

Surf at south-facing beaches could reach 4 to 7 feet at times through Tuesday. Forecasters said those heights could vary by about 2 feet because of uncertainty surrounding the hurricanes and their tracks.



High tides are also expected to steadily increase, peaking Monday and Tuesday at around 7 feet. According to the NWS, that’s nearly a foot above astronomical tides due to the ongoing effects of El Niño.



Long Beach, Avalon and Malibu are among the areas of greatest concern.



Low-lying walkways, parking lots and roads at south-facing beaches could experience shallow seawater flooding. Significant beach erosion is also possible, along with very localized damage to structures in the most vulnerable areas.

Strong rip currents are another concern and could pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

Long Beach prepares for high surf

Along the Long Beach Peninsula, a large sand berm stands between beachfront homes and the ocean as the city prepares for the incoming surf and high tides.

Long Beach Fire as well as the Marine Safety Division and Public Health Department have been supporting coastal preparations. The Health Department’s logistics team delivered pre-filled sandbags and additional empty bags.

Sand and sandbags were also made available at the Claremont Parking Lot at 5400 E. Ocean Blvd.



Large white heavy-duty sandbags have also been positioned along vulnerable portions of the Peninsula. Each weighs about 3,000 pounds, or 1.5 tons.



The city has also reinforced the berm and beach, addressed damaged sections of the boardwalk and seawall, cleared sand from storm drains and staged pumps in preparation for possible flooding.



Earlier this month, large waves pounded the Peninsula neighborhood, damaging the seawall and boardwalk and impacting homes.

Timeline:

The high surf and coastal flood advisories went into effect at 5 a.m.



Surf at south-facing beaches could reach 4 to 7 feet at times through Tuesday, while high tides are expected to peak around 7 feet Monday and Tuesday.



The National Weather Service expects southerly swells generated by the tropical systems to continue affecting Southern California coastal waters through around midweek.