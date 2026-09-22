New lawsuits allege catastrophic brain damage after riding Six Flags Magic Mountain rollercoaster

The Brief Three lawsuits were filed this week alleging serious brain damage suffered by three people who rode the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain. The law firm said over 300 individuals have reached out with injury complaints regarding X2. The new lawsuits come weeks after the parents of a 22-year-old college graduate who died after riding the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain reached a settlement with the theme park.



Six Flags Magic Mountain’s X2 roller coaster is facing mounting legal scrutiny after a Southern California law firm announced new lawsuits.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Dordick Law Corporation held a press conference and said the firm has filed three lawsuits this week alleging serious brain damage suffered by three people who rode the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The law firm says they plan to announce more than 100 additional clients who allege brain injuries from the same ride.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the firm said over 300 individuals have reached out with injury complaints regarding X2, but they added they were unable to take on every case for various reasons.

Families detail harrowing experience

What they're saying:

For the family of Naomi Greer-Wilkinson, a day at the Valencia theme park turned into a nightmare. Immediately after stepping off X2 in July, Naomi's parents say the then 25-year-old began stumbling before collapsing. They say she's suffered severe brain trauma and remains hospitalized.

"We just keep praying and keep putting one foot in front of the other, what else can we do, but it shouldn't be this way," Naomi Greer-Wilkinson's parents told FOX 11.

Naomi’s story is echoed by other riders who claim their lives were upended shortly after stepping off the attraction.

"I woke up weeks later after emergency brain surgery. That was not part of the plan," Pamela Guillen said at Tuesday's press conference.

Past X2 ride lawsuit

Dig deeper:

The new lawsuits come weeks after parents of a 22-year-old college graduate who died after riding the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain reached a settlement agreement with the theme park.

Attorneys with Dordick Law Corporation allege the design of the ride makes it inherently dangerous.

"According to our experts in biomedical engineering, this ride is built to be more extreme than other rides that came before it, has more variables, and has more forces," said attorney Christopher Bulone.

"Magic Mountain has known about the danger of this ride for years," said attorney Gary Dordick during Tuesday’s press briefing.

Park Response and Attraction Status

The other side:

FOX 11 reached out to Six Flags Magic Mountain for a comment. The theme park declined to comment directly, saying its standard policy to not comment on pending litigation.

However, a park spokesperson confirmed that the X2 roller coaster remains closed and has been closed since the evening of July 12.