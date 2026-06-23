Simi Valley man charged with attempted murder in Target assault after release just 24 hours prior

The Brief Rejean Morgan Tabor, 35, faces felony premeditated attempted murder and multiple misdemeanor charges after a violent string of attacks inside a Simi Valley Target. The suspect allegedly strangled a female shopper from behind, attacked intervening Good Samaritans, and assaulted a teenager less than 24 hours after being released from custody. Criminal proceedings are currently suspended after the defense raised doubts about Tabor's mental competency; he remains held on $750,000 bail.



A Simi Valley man faces felony attempted murder and multiple battery charges following a violent, unprovoked crime spree inside a local Target store.

The attacks occurred less than a day after the suspect was released from custody on mandatory supervision for previous offenses.

What we know:

On June 17, the suspect, Rejean Morgan Tabor, entered the Target store in Simi Valley and allegedly approached a woman from behind, strangling her while covering her mouth and nose.

When bystanders rushed in to help, Tabor allegedly attacked the Good Samaritans, pushing one woman to the ground and biting, striking, and scratching another shopper.

Following the initial victim's escape, Tabor is accused of throwing a glass bottle at a store loss prevention employee and attacking a 16-year-old customer from behind.

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Simi Valley police officers arrested Tabor inside the store.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Tabor has been charged with felony willful, deliberate, premeditated attempted murder, alongside two misdemeanor counts of battery, one misdemeanor count of assault, and one misdemeanor count of child abuse for the injury inflicted on the minor.

What we don't know:

The specific condition of the victims following the attack has not been released, though injuries were reported.

It also remains unclear what motivated the initial assault on the female shopper or if there was any prior connection between Tabor and the victims.

What's next:

Tabor remains in custody with bail set at $750,000.

He did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance.

The case is on hold until a competency hearing on July 16 to determine whether the criminal proceedings against him can move forward.