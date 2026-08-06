New South Los Angeles campaign takes aim at abandoned cars flooding neighborhood streets

The Brief Councilmember Curren Price launched a $25,000 campaign urging South Los Angeles residents to report abandoned vehicles. The campaign uses about 20 billboards and signs and is expected to run through the end of the year. Residents expressed mixed views on the effort, with some pointing to trash and other neighborhood problems as broader concerns.



A new campaign in South Los Angeles is urging residents to report abandoned vehicles, as city officials and community members debate whether the effort will make a difference on streets already struggling with blight.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price launched "Clear the Streets. Reclaim Our Neighborhoods" on Thursday, unveiling about 20 billboards and signs across the area encouraging people to report abandoned and inoperable vehicles.

Price's office said the campaign will cost about $25,000 and run through the end of the year.

In a statement announcing the campaign, Price said the goal is to address vehicles he says have become a source of frustration for residents.

"Abandoned vehicles contribute to neighborhood blight, attract illegal dumping, create safety concerns, and diminish the quality of life for people who live there," Price said.

The campaign focuses on abandoned cars, which Price's office says can become magnets for trash dumping, crime and other neighborhood problems.

The billboards are now visible above busy South L.A. streets, delivering a simple message: report abandoned vehicles.

But a drive through parts of South Los Angeles shows the issue extends beyond cars. Residents point to a mix of abandoned vehicles, RVs, trash, encampments and even abandoned boats as ongoing concerns.

South L.A. resident Onaqui Barroso said the problem has gone on for years.

"It's a real f*****g joke, because I see abandoned cars everywhere all the time," Barroso said. "Some of them — stolen cars — for years."

Other residents said they support the effort, even if they believe the city has other issues that need attention.

"I don't think it's one of the biggest issues that needs fixing, but I'm glad something is being done about it," South L.A. resident Monika De Niz said.

Residents who want to report an abandoned vehicle can contact Councilmember Price's office through the "Clear the Streets. Reclaim Our Neighborhoods" hotline at 213-791-0362. Reports can also be submitted through the city's existing abandoned vehicle reporting system.

Once a vehicle is reported, crews mark one of its tires. If the vehicle has not moved after 72 hours, it can be cited. About 24 hours later, it can be towed if it still appears abandoned and there is no indication someone is living inside.

The campaign comes as Price enters the final months of his more than 13 years representing South Los Angeles on the City Council.

Some residents questioned why the effort is happening now.

"It's been so long that people have been asking to clean up the streets of L.A. and nothing is going on," Barroso said.

De Niz said she hopes the city also focuses on broader neighborhood concerns.

"There's a lot, a lot of trash on our streets," she said. "I think that's one of the big ones that needs to be fixed."

The billboards and signs are expected to remain in place through the end of the year.