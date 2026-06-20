Simi Valley Target attack: Man charged with attempted murder after random assault on shopper

The Brief A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly choking a female stranger at a Simi Valley Target checkout counter. Bystanders, staff, and a minor tried to intervene but were attacked before police evacuated the store. The suspect faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, while the victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.



A chaotic scene unfolded at a Simi Valley Target on Wednesday when an unprovoked assault forced an emergency evacuation.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Target located at 51 Tierra Rejada Rd.

According to police, a man entered the store and immediately began "choking" a female customer standing at a checkout counter.

The store's Loss Prevention Officer and several bystanders attempted to help the victim, but then the suspect then began attacking those trying to assist.

As officers arrived, Target employees initiated an emergency evacuation. Officers entered the store and located the suspect, who was throwing items in the grocery section, and took him into custody, officials said.

The suspect was identified as Rejean Tabor, a 34-year-old resident of Simi Valley.

He was booked on charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault, battery, and cruelty or unjustifiable pain to a minor.

Several customers, including a minor, sustained injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

Investigators later discovered that the initial female victim did not know Tabor.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released a motive for the unprovoked attack.

It's unclear what items the suspect was throwing in the grocery section or how many total shoppers were inside the store at the time of the evacuation.

What's next:

The initial female victim was transported by family to a local hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Tabor remains in custody at the Ventura County Main Jail facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Authorities are seeking more information about the incident.

If you have additional information, or you witnessed the encounter, please contact the Simi Valley Police Department Detective Bureau.