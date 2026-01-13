Man gets life in prison for ex-wife's brutal slaying in Simi Valley

The Brief Zarbab Ali was sentenced today to life in prison without parole for the 2022 first-degree murder of Rachael Castillo, the mother of his two children. Ali was convicted of lying in wait to stab Castillo 11 times and later pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with her remains after burying her in a shallow grave. During the sentencing, Castillo's family described her as a devoted mother and Pepperdine graduate student, calling Ali a "coward" for his lack of remorse.



A Hawthorne man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal 2022 murder of his estranged wife in Simi Valley, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Monday.

What we know:

Zarbab Ali, 29, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of Rachael Castillo, the mother of their three children, whom he killed while their divorce was nearly final.

Ali reportedly confessed to repeatedly stabbing Castillo in the chest on Nov. 10, 2022 before wrapping her body in a blanket and burying her in a shallow grave in a remote part of the Antelope Valley. Her body was discovered three days later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Following his arrest on November 14, 2022, Ali was convicted on November 21, 2025, of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of lying in wait.

In a chilling addition to the case, Ali also pleaded guilty prior to trial to the felony crime of sexual contact with the victim’s remains, admitting he returned to the grave site early the morning after the killing to unearth and rape the corpse.

The backstory:

Castillo was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022 after dropping off her two children with Ali earlier that day. When her sister, who lived with her, arrived at their apartment, she found a large amount of blood inside.

Adding to the immediate alarm, Castillo's phone, keys, and car were all left at the apartment.

Castillo was studying for a master's degree in clinical psychology at Pepperdine University with plans to become a marriage and family therapist.

Timeline:

Nov. 10, 2022: Ali ambushes and kills Rachael Castillo in her Simi Valley home; her sister later reports a violent scene to 911.

Nov. 13, 2022: Investigators locate Castillo’s body in a shallow desert grave; Ali is arrested in Victorville.

Nov. 21, 2025: Ali is convicted of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of lying in wait.

Jan. 12, 2026: Ali is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What they're saying:

Castillo was remembered by her family as a "devoted mother" and "loving sister" who "had dreams for her and her boys' future," adding, "She deserved to watch them grow."

At the sentencing, her family addressed Ali directly, labeling him a coward who turned to violence when faced with the responsibility of his family's future.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trial of ex-husband charged in Simi Valley woman's murder to move forward

While acknowledging that Castillo cannot be brought back, family members urged accountability and protection for her children.

Senior Deputy District Attorney David Russell, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Homicides Unit, prosecuted the case.

"Where any human being should feel shame, disgust, and loathing for what he has done, the defendant has shown no remorse," Mr. Russell said. "His actions place him among the very worst offenders this court will ever see. He deserved no leniency, and today’s sentence ensures he will never again be free to endanger another person or inflict further harm on society."

What's next:

Ali's life sentence ensures he will never be eligible for release.

Russell noted that the sentence reflects the severity of Ali's "shameful" actions and ensures he can never inflict further harm on society.