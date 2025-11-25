Simi Valley man found guilty of murdering ex-wife, burying her, then digging her up to rape the corpse

The Brief Zarbab Ali, 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing his estranged wife, Rachel Castillo, to death in Simi Valley in November 2022. Ali confessed to murdering Castillo, burying her body in a shallow grave, and then digging it up to rape her corpse. The convicted "monster," as he described himself, is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12 and faces life in prison.



A man was found guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing his estranged wife to death in Simi Valley in November 2022, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Zarbab Ali, 28, reportedly confessed to authorities he repeatedly stabbed the mother of their two children, Rachel Castillo, 25, in the chest inside her apartment in Simi Valley in November 2022.

He then wrapped her body in a blanket, tried to clean up the blood, then buried her in a shallow grave in a remote part of the Antelope Valley.

Officials said early the following morning, Ali returned to dig up her body and rape the corpse.

He was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, and three years later, was charged with first-degree murder.

What they're saying:

According to a courtroom report by the Ventura County Star, Ali's recorded confession to investigators came during his fourth interview after Castillo's body was found.

"I found Rachel, she was alone and I killed her," he said in the video, according to the publication. Ali said "there was no reason" for killing Castillo, but said he thought about killing her since they separated nine months before.

After killing Castillo, Ali returned to his parents' house. He soon left and went back to the burial site, where he exhumed her body.

In the confession video, he stated, "Just to confirm that I am a monster, I raped her."

Ali claimed this act was necessary.

"If I didn’t commit to being a monster, then she would have died for no reason."

Following the sexual assault, he buried her body once more.

Prosecutor David Russell commented on the conviction and sentencing.

"Our thoughts are with Rachel’s family, who have endured unimaginable pain since the day she was taken from them. I am thankful for the outstanding efforts of law enforcement, whose investigation made this verdict possible. While nothing can restore what her loved ones have lost, this conviction ensures the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison and that the community will be protected from him forever."

The backstory:

Castillo was last seen on November 10, 2022, after dropping off her two children with Ali earlier that day. When her sister, who lived with her, arrived at their apartment on East Country Drive, she found a large amount of blood inside. Adding to the immediate alarm, Castillo's phone, keys, and car were all present at the apartment.

Castillo's body was found on Nov. 13, 2022 in a remote part of the Antelope Valley.

The mother of two was studying for a master’s degree in clinical psychology at Pepperdine University’s online program with plans to become a marriage and family therapist.

What's next:

Ali is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12. The prosecutor has indicated that the conviction ensures the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison.