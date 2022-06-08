Armed Simi Valley man arrested, threatened to kill Justice Kavanaugh over Roe v. Wade

Federal officials said a Southern California man who was armed with multiple weapons including a knife, gun, and pepper spray was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home early Wednesday.

The suspect was identified by the Department of Justice as 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley. A criminal complaint was filed for federal charges of attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice.

Following his arrest, Roske told authorities he was there to kill Kavanaugh after last month's leaked document hinted at the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as well as the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Officials said just before 1:10 a.m. EST, two U.S. Deputy Marshals seated in a parked vehicle observed an individual wearing all-black clothing carrying a backpack and a suitcase getting out of a taxi that stopped in front of Kavanaugh’s home.

A short time later, the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call from Roske who informed them he was having suicidal thoughts and had a gun in his suitcase. Officials say Roske added that he traveled from California to kill a Supreme Court Justice.

Local police officers were called to the scene where Roske was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Police Department.

While searching Roske’s backpack and suitcase, authorities found a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a gun with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crowbar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside, and numerous other items that were not listed by authorities.

