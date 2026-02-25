'Sophisticated' jewelry store burglary crew sentenced in $1M Simi Valley heist

The Brief Three members of a "sophisticated" burglary crew were sentenced to over four years in jail for a coordinated heist in Simi Valley that resulted in over $1 million in losses. The crew utilized professional tactics, including cutting through the roof of a coffee shop to tunnel into an adjacent jewelry store and disabling security with spray paint. A fourth suspect awaits sentencing in March.



Three alleged members of a "professional" burglary crew were sentenced in connection with a series of high-tech heists targeting Simi Valley businesses last year, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nassarenko announced on Tuesday.

What we know:

On February 20, Manuel David Ibarra and Camilo Antonio Aguilar Lara were each sentenced to four years and four months in the Ventura County Jail. A third accomplice, Heidi Trujillo, received a four-year sentence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Roof-cutting burglary crew pleads guilty in $2M Simi Valley jewelry heist

The group was convicted for a May 25, 2025, operation where they broke into Dr. Conkey’s Candy and Coffee Shop by cutting through the roof, spray-painted surveillance cameras, and then tunneled through a shared wall to access 5-Star Jewelry & Watch Repair.

Dig deeper:

The investigation by the Simi Valley Police Department revealed a high level of planning.

Days before the heist, the group was caught on camera at a Home Depot stealing rope and performing surveillance at the target locations—even using cell phone flashlights to inspect the thickness of the shared walls.

The crew also admitted to a separate burglary at Simi Valley Pawn Brokers on May 23, 2025.

What we don't know:

While the majority of the crew has been processed, the specific role and final penalty for the fourth suspect are pendimg.

The district attorney’s office has not specified how much of the $1 million in stolen jewelry, cash, and silver has been recovered from the Los Angeles County residence where it was originally transported.

Timeline:

May 16, 2025: Defendants steal rope from Home Depot to be used in the upcoming burglary.

May 20, 2025: The crew conducts surveillance at 5-Star Jewelry and Dr. Conkey’s, inspecting walls and cameras.

May 23, 2025: Ibarra and Machuca burglarize Simi Valley Pawn Brokers.

May 25, 2025: The crew executes the "tunnel" heist at the Simi Valley shopping center.

January 21, 2026: Defendants plead guilty to conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

February 20, 2026: Three defendants are sentenced; Machuca’s hearing is continued.

What they're saying:

"The planning, surveillance, and sophistication involved in this case required the defendants’ removal from society," Nasarenko said.

"Ventura County will not tolerate organized burglary crews that treat our communities like targets. If you engage in this kind of conduct, you will face significant consequences," he added.

What's next:

The fourth defendant, Sergio Andres Mejía-Machuca, is scheduled for his sentencing hearing on March 26.