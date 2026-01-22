Roof-cutting burglary crew pleads guilty in $2M Simi Valley jewelry heist

article

Four members of a professional burglary crew have pleaded guilty to a highly coordinated heist at a Simi Valley shopping center that resulted in more than $2 million in losses.

The group used sophisticated techniques, including cutting through a rooftop and tunneling through interior walls, to rob two local businesses in May 2025.

What we know:

Manuel David Ibarra, Sergio Andres Mejia-Machuca, Camilo Antonio Aguilar Lara, and Heidy Nickolt Trujillo pleaded guilty to charges related to the commercial burglary of 5-Star Jewelry and Dr. Conkey’s Candy and Coffee Shop, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Wednesday.

The defendants admitted to felony counts including conspiracy to commit commercial burglary and possession of stolen property. Additionally, Ibarra and Machuca pleaded guilty to a separate burglary at Simi Valley Pawn Brokers.

Photo courtesy Ventura County District Attorney's Office

The investigation, conducted by the Simi Valley Police Department, revealed that the crew used a white Volvo SUV to conduct surveillance and transport specialized tools.

During the heist, they gained entry by cutting through the roof of the coffee shop, spray-painted security cameras, and eventually cut through a shared wall to access the jewelry store's safe.

The stolen silver, jewelry, and cash were later transported to a home in Los Angeles County.

Timeline:

May 16, 2025: One defendant drove another to a Home Depot to steal rope intended for use in the crime.

May 20, 2025: Three defendants traveled to the shopping center to conduct surveillance, inspecting shared walls and security camera placement at Dr. Conkey’s Candy and Coffee Shop.

May 23, 2025: A burglary occurred at Simi Valley Pawn Brokers, involving defendants Ibarra and Machuca.

May 25, 2025: The crew returned with a ladder and rope, cut through the roof of the coffee shop, and tunneled into the adjacent jewelry store to complete the $2 million theft.

January 21, 2026: The District Attorney’s office announced the formal guilty pleas of all four defendants.

Photo courtesy Ventura County District Attorney's Office

What they're saying:

"This was not a crime of opportunity," said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "These defendants planned carefully, conducted surveillance, and used specialized tools and techniques to carry out a highly sophisticated burglary that caused enormous financial harm. Their guilty pleas ensure accountability and reflect the strength of the evidence in this case."

Big picture view:

The defendants admitted to special allegations and aggravating factors, acknowledging that their crimes demonstrated a high level of planning and professionalism.

Enhancements were charged under the voter-approved Proposition 36, which addresses excessive losses and crimes committed in concert with others.

What's next:

All four suspects are scheduled to be sentenced on February 20.

They remain in custody as they await their final sentencing.