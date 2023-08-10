Should teachers be required to tell parents if their kids identify as transgender?
MURRIETA, Calif. - Should teachers be required to tell parents if their kids identify as transgender?
That's what the Murrieta Valley Unified School District board will debate in a meeting that's happening Thursday evening.
The discussion comes just weeks after Chino Valley adopted a similar measure.
Supporters argue that parents should know what's happening with their kids away from home, while critics say kids should not be forced to share sensitive information.
Tonight's meeting is just a discussion, there is no vote scheduled.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Murrieta Valley Unified School District office.