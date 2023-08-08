UC admits largest underrepresented freshman class in system history

The University of California admitted the largest number of underrepresented freshmen to their incoming undergraduate class, according to a statement released Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to the University of California, the incoming UC class's largest demographic groups are Hispanic/Latino, at about 38%, and Asian American, at approximately 34%.

Overall, the University accepted 157,446 applicants (129,685 freshmen and 27,761 transfer students). The 2023 admission rate increased by 3.5%, compared to the previous year.

"The University of California continues to set an example for our peer private and public institutions as we strive to recruit talented and diverse students from around the state," said Han Mi Yoon-Wu, executive director of undergraduate admissions at the UC Office of the President. "Our campuses are committed to ensuring that applicants of all backgrounds have equal access to the path to enrollment — and we are especially proud that this freshman class includes the largest number of Californians in history."

Additionally, a record number of California residents were admitted to the 2023 incoming class.

The University of California remains a relatively economical option for college education in the state, according to the UC's statement. Admissions note that over half of "California undergraduates pay no tuition to attend."

"The University’s latest admissions data reflects our commitment to expanding opportunity and to ensuring that students of all backgrounds have a chance to attend one of our excellent undergraduate campuses," said UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D. "We’re pleased to support thousands more Californians who wish to pursue a higher education, benefiting themselves and communities across the state."