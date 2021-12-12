Shots fired near where mourners gathered to remember Vicente Fernández on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday night was investigating a shooting approximately 500 feet from where mourners gathered to remember singer Vicente Fernández on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told reporters they heard four or five shots fired in the 6100 block of Hollywood Boulevard, east of Vine Street.

At least one window of a business was blown out in the shooting but no injuries were reported.

One suspect was taken into custody.

Around 8:30 p.m., police said that the scene is still active. The public was asked to avoid the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Fernández, a beloved Mexican singer who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández Jr., died earlier Sunday. He was 81 years old.

Vicente Fernandez performs in concert at the HP Pavilion on April 14, 2013 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky Widner/FilmMagic) Expand

Fernández, known also by his nickname ″Chente,″ died at 6:15 a.m. in a hospital in Jalisco state, his family said. Funeral plans were not announced. In August, he had suffered a serious fall and had been hospitalized since then for that and other ailments.

Fernández sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films. In April 2016, he said goodbye to the stage before about 85,000 people in Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Spectators had traveled from northern Mexico as well as the United States, Colombia and other Latin American countries for the occasion.

CNS and the Associated Press contributed to this report.