Shots fired near LA County DA Jackie Lacey's home

A security team for the recently defeated Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night outside her Granada Hills home after someone tried to steal a car there.

The officer-involved shooting and attempted theft of the security vehicle in the 17900 block of Mayerling Street was reported at 6:20 p.m., the City News Service reports.

According to police, the security detail had two cars outside Lacey's home. As a security officer exited one of the cars, two suspects pulled up in their own vehicle. One then tried to get into the empty security vehicle, prompting the shooting.

The two suspects fled the scene without being struck by gunfire, CNS reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

