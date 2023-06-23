Shooting under investigation in Glendale

A shooting is under investigation in Glendale Friday night.

The Glendale Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of South Glendale Avenue and Cypress Street around 6 p.m. SkyFOX was over a shopping plaza where there were police activity.

Officials did not specify if people were hurt in the shooting. As of Friday, 10 p.m., an arrest has not been announced in connection to the shooting.

Officials also did not say what prompted the shooting to take place.