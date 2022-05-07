Shooting suspect arrested after police chase through Riverside, San Bernardino counties

A man suspected of shooting another man in the head in Garden Grove early Saturday was arrested hours later in San Bernardino County after a pursuit that originated in Menifee, in Riverside County.

The shooting occurred at 2:46 a.m. in the 5300 block of Santa Barbara Avenue, according to Garden Grove police Detective Sergeant Evan Beresford.

The victim was found in a back bedroom of the home with a gunshot wound to the head and rushed to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition, Beresford said.

Witnesses at the residence told officers the suspect was Ali Samoodi, who was dating the victim, the sergeant said. They also said he fled the scene in a rented U-Haul truck.

Detectives located the truck in Menifee, where police attempted to stop it. However, Samoodi led Menifee police, Riverside County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit for more than 30 miles to the 10 Freeway and Cedar Avenue in Bloomington, Beresford said. That was where the truck stopped "after he had been involved in multiple traffic collisions and his vehicle was no longer operable."

Samoodi refused to get out of the vehicle, so a Riverside County sheriff's SWAT team responded and took him into custody a short time later, the sergeant said.

Samoodi was uninjured and, after a stop at the Garden Grove Police Department, was booked at the Orange County Jail for suspicion of attempted murder, Beresford said.

Samoodi is 51 years old, according to the Orange County sheriff's inmate records.

The victim's name was not released.

The investigation continued and any witnesses with any information about the shooting are asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department, Detective Terra Ramirez, at 714-741-5839.